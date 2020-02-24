New Orion roller coaster gets first test runs at Kings Island

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews at King’s Island are getting ready for the first riders on the new Orion roller coaster. 

Orion completed its first test run this weekend after months of construction. The park released video showing cars climbing the lift hill and plummeting down a 300-foot drop. 

Orion will make its public debut April 11th, when King’s Island opens for the 2020 season. Orion is the tallest and fastest roller coaster at the park, reaching speeds of 91 miles per hour. 

