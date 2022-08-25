SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Rocking Horse Community Health Center is taking its services on the road with a state-of-the-art health bus.

The James H. Sheehan Health Bus is funded by the Wilson Sheehan Foundation. Kent Youngman, the CEO of Rocking Horse, said the health center teamed up with Second Harvest Foodbank to provide crucial medical services directly to people in need.

“We want to be able to take care to where people are. And being in conjunction with Second Harvest, so when folks are receiving food assistance, they can also receive medical care. We can pair those two together and improve the person’s overall health,” Youngman explained.

The bus features two exam rooms, along with refrigeration for vaccines and other medication. It will go along with Second Harvest Foodbank to their distribution sites every week.

Yamini Teegala is the Chief Medical Officer of Rocking Horse. She said the goal of this bus is to break down the barriers that usually prevent people from getting the proper care they need, like transportation.

“People already trust us with their health, and people trust Second Harvest Foodbank with their food needs, so all I can see is more people will receive health care because some of the barriers are removed and we are providing service where they are,” Teegala said.

Partnering with the Second Harvest Foodbank allows them to fill multiple needs at once. Tyra Jackson is the Executive Director of the Foodbank.

“We have about 30,000 people that we assist each year just in Clark County, and to give them nutritional food and also health services to go along with it and health education, it’s only going to make them stronger and our community healthier,” Jackson said.

The Health Bus is expected to start running later in September. They hope to be at distribution sites at least four times a week.