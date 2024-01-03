** Video above is about ScholarshipCONNECT, a program that helps high school students find scholarships **

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Efforts to bring in and retain a locally educated workforce for local businesses in Ohio are in the works.

According to a release from the Ohio Department of Higher education, the Govenor’s Merit Scholarship (GMS) program is funded at $20 million for its first year, which will allow for a number of benefits to the top high school students across the state.

These benefits include:

Reduced financial barriers of entry to higher education.

Recognition of academic achievements.

Incentives to the state’s highest achieving students to attend higher education institutions in Ohio.

The GMS will provide up to $5,000 per year to senior students within the top 5% of their class.

For the GMS to work as intended, “public and chartered nonpublic schools must use the online portal to send out and receive information about eligible students.

GMS admins from eligible schools are responsible for receiving and transmitting student information.

More information on how to create an account and apply for the GMS are available here.

Dec. 11 is the cutoff date for creating an account within the GMS portal.