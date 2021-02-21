New Lebanon church giving away winter clothing to make sure everyone is prepared

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A New Lebanon church is making sure people have the proper clothing for the winter. 

New Lebanon United Methodist Church held its monthly “Clothing Closet Giveaway” Sunday. People stopped by to pick up clothing of any size from infant to adults. 

The church also handed out free to-go meals. Jessica Wells is the coordinator. “We just wanted to serve. There was a need in the community. New Lebanon is not a wealthy community and clothes are easy. Clothes are easy to come by and we wanted to serve.” 

On the second Saturday of every month the church also hosts a clothing donation hour on its Facebook page. 

