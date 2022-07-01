NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple fire departments were sent to extinguish a New Lebanon barn fire this afternoon.

The fire was reported at approximately 1:00 p.m. on the 12,000 block of Eagle Road. Eight different fire departments reported to the scene, New Lebanon dispatch said. Eagle Road has been closed off to the public.

Multiple people were injured in the barn fire in New Lebanon Friday afternoon, according to New Lebanon fire dispatchers. It is unclear how many injuries there are or how severe.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.