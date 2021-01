KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A new CBD store is hoping to help people in the Miami Valley cope with pain and stress.

Miami Valley CBD opened its doors Tuesday in Kettering and is welcoming new customers to see what hemp oils can do for them.

In 2018 the federal government made hemp and products derived from it legal. The following year Governor DeWine made growing and processing hemp legal in Ohio.

The store is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., and they offer curbside pickup.