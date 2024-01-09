Related video: Springfield Wildcats advance to D-1 championship game.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — New developments are in the works at Springfield High School.

According to a release from the Springfield City Schools District, construction has begun on the School Based Health Center (SBHC), which will be located at Springfield High School.

The SBHC is a $2-million-dollar initiative that will provide higher access to health and wellness opportunities for students and families within the district and the wider Springfield community.

The plan is for Rocking Horse Community Health Center to operate the SBCH, with an expected opening date within the 2024-25 school year.

Stated directly in the release, “the SBHC will offer a variety of services, including primary care, vaccinations, health screenings, mental health counseling and patient resource assistance. The Health Center is also designed to accommodate dental and vision services in the future.”