CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville-Washington Park District will unveil a new inclusive playground at Yankee Park with a ceremony at 4:30 p.m. on May 12.

The Centerville Noon Optimist Club donated $25,000 toward the project, and the Centerville High School National Honor Society donated $3,000.

Last year, the Park District presented three potential playground design concepts to the community. More than 600 people responded to the call to select a design. Donations allowed the enhancement of the community’s chosen design with additional inclusive play equipment and shade structures.

The new playground features an all-weather, all-accessible safety surface with equipment additions including musical chimes, an ADA spinner, a turf mound and a Cozy Dome.

Representatives from the Centerville High School National Honor Society, the Centerville Noon Optimist Club and the Park District will be on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony at Yankee Park, located at 7500 Yankee Street. The event is open to the public.