New grants available for substance abuse, mental health court programs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local officials say they’re excited to see new state grants being offered to expand court programs focusing on substance abuse and mental health.

Governor Mike DeWine has announced $7.5 million in grant funding for substance abuse and mental health courts. According to officials, the grants are part of the governor’s efforts to combat the drug crisis.

“People are just healthier in general and they’re taking care of their mental health,” said Joel Zeugner, who has worked with the Dayton Municipal Court for more than 20 years and serves as chief probation officer.

Zeugner told 2 NEWS he has seen firsthand how the city’s mental health court has made an impact.

“They’re learning to take their medications as prescribed when they’re supposed to,” Zeugner said. “They’re attending their treatment therapy sessions.”

Drug and mental health courts emphasize treatment and recovery instead of penalties like jail time.

“Having that kind of focus, as well as the accountability of going back in front of a judge each week to talk about the progress they’ve made and the challenges they’re having in their recovery, is really important to those individuals,” said Jodi Long, associate director of Montgomery County’s Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services board.

Montgomery County ADAMHS offers assistance and consulting to the county’s drug and mental health courts, Long said.

The new grants can help bring these courts to places that do not have them yet, she added.

“There are a number of counties, particularly sometimes our rural counties, who may have limited resources that had been hesitant to initiate some type of specialized docket that this might incentivize them to now take those steps,” Long said.

The Dayton Municipal Court is considering expanding to add more specialized courts aside from mental health, Zeugner said.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.