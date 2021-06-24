New developments and events coming to historic Wright-Dunbar District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- A list of events planned to celebrate Paul Laurence Dunbar are planned for this weekend and highlight the new developments and booming business coming to the historic district.

Starting Saturday, events planned by the National Park Association and other organizations will continue the celebration leading up to Dunbar’s 150th birthday in 2022. The Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park, is working in partnership with Planned2Give, the Dayton Metro Library, and Woodland Cemetery to host Arts in the Park. Activities will include art stations, a selfie station, live music, a kids’ play and sidewalk chalk area, food trucks, park ranger-led interpretive programs, and the opportunity to earn a Junior Ranger badge! This event is free, and open to the public.

“The ‘Dunbar 150 Project’ is a multi-year celebration honoring the legacy and life of Paul Laurence Dunbar. He’s a Dayton native so we’re proud to be able to do this in his spirit,” explained Brad Sauls, a National Park Services Ranger and Project Manager of the Dunbar 150 Project.

Also this week, new sketches were released showing the plans of Dillin Corporation’s “Cornerstone Project.”

The Cornerstone Project started construction in February of 2021. The $1.5 million dollar project will add a bodega and restaurant to one floor and six renovated apartments to the second floor. According to a Facebook post, it will also have Dayton’s first ‘food hall.’

“The Wright-Dunbar area is definitely on the upswing,” said Jeff Jackson, president of the Wright Dunbar Neighborhood Association. “There’s new developments coming and businesses and traffic is increasing…the transformation of what its been in the past to what it is now is amazing to see.”

