New details on adults overdosing on I-75 with baby in backseat

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two adults could face charges after police said they overdosed in their vehicle while travelling with a child.

The two were taken to a local hospital but have since been released.

A Moraine Police report details they were driving southbound along I-75 when they pulled over near the Dryden Rd exit in Moraine and when authorities showed up, both adults were unconscious and a three-month old baby was in the backseat.

It happened Thursday evening around 5 p.m.

Moraine Police reports said the two adults inside, a 36-year old woman and 37-year old man overdosed. possibly on heroin.

The report said a State Farm Safety Patroller saw the vehicle with the unresponsive man and baby inside.

He called police and when an officer arrived, they reported that the truck was still running, the drivers door was unlocked, and both the man and woman were unconscious with a three-month old in the back.

Officers gave the woman narcan on scene and drugs, including a syringe, were found in the vehicle.

The police reports said a family member arrived to pick up the baby and both adults were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

When officers arrived at the hospital, the man said the couple had been had been clean from drugs for the past three years while living in Florida but were back paying last respects to a dying family member.

The man admitted to buying drugs and using them during their trip.

The woman had already left the hospital and police contacted child protective services.

As of Monday afternoon, no charges had been presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor and neither adults were listed in the Montgomery County jail.