New Carlisle Firefighters reunite family with ‘Elf on the Shelf’ after house fire

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A dishwasher started the fire in a New Carlisle family’s home. Right now officials believe the home is a total loss. The family says they are thankful that their teenage son, who was still in the house was able to escape with no injuries.

“W’re just so blessed and so thankful that he’s safe, he got out he called 9-1-1,” said Melissa Rhodes.

“We have an 8-year-old here too who was actually taking it pretty [well] until he realized his elf on the shelf ‘Snowflake’ was still in the house.

An Elf on the Shelf usually brings holiday fun to many families across the globe. The child believes that his elf named Snowflake helped get his family member to safety.

“We convinced him that [since] Snowflake is magic, he could ….made a noise that way Dominic could be safe too,” explained Rhodes.

When the New Carlisle fire department heard about the family’s issue and the loss of their elf, they made sure that the family could be reunited with Snowflake.

“Turns out [that] Snowflake was safe, Dominic is safe and when he saw the fireman bring him out out, [you] should have just seen the look of pure joy on his face. It meant so much,” said Rhodes.