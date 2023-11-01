Video from an August broadcast on affordable lunches from Aldi

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A new grocery store is set to open Thursday, Nov. 2 in Troy.

A new Aldi location will open at 50 Troy Town Drive. The store will open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said Sarah Brown, Springfield regional vice president for ALDI. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Troy and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

The first 100 customers at the new location will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of Aldi “fan favorites” products and a gift card as part of the Aldi “Golden Ticket” gift card giveaway program.

Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card during grand opening weekend from Nov. 2 to 5. For all sweepstakes rules, visit Aldi’s website.