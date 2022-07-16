(WGHP) — The family of comedian, actor and writer Jak Knight says he died at 28 on Thursday night in Los Angeles, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

He recently co-created and starred in the Peacock original series “Bust Down,” which debuted in March, and is known as a writer for the Netflix comedy series “Big Mouth” and the ABC sitcom “Black-ish.”

His cause of death has not been released.

“Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time,” a representative of his family said.