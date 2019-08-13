Neighbors shocked after Oregon District shooter’s friend charged

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Neighbors of a Kettering man who was a friend of the Oregon District shooter say they are shocked after federal authorities announced charges against him.

According to federal officials, 24-year-old Ethan Kollie did not know about the August 4 attack before it happened, but he allegedly lied to purchase guns and bought some of the accessories used by the Oregon District shooter.

“You don’t expect anything heinous or sinister to be going on right around the corner,” said Geoffrey Adams, who lives in Kettering next to Kollie’s apartment building.

According to federal investigators, Kollie helped assemble the weapon used in the Oregon District shooting and kept it in his apartment to help the shooter hide it from his parents.

“I have a number of friends that even work down in the Oregon District and been in contact with them,” Adams said of the shooting. “They’re all shocked.”

Kollie faces federal charges for allegedly lying about his drug use while filling out paperwork to buy guns.

According to officials, Kollie purchased an upper receiver for an AR-15 weapon, a 100-round double drum magazine and body armor for the Oregon District shooter.

“Knowing that it could be happening in any community, I think that’s what’s most disturbing about it,” Adams said.

During a press conference Monday, authorities said they’re still going through the shooter’s cell phone to investigate whether anyone else might be connected to the shooting.

“There’s a lot that’s been done in the past week,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Todd Wickerham. “There’s still a lot to go. We have a lot of evidence to review.”

A friend who knew Kollie from high school and pickup basketball games told 2 NEWS in a Facebook message that he was surprised by the charges, describing Kollie as “laid back, never really mean or aggressive.”

As of Monday night, Kollie remains in the Montgomery County Jail. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison, according to authorities.

