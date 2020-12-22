Need for food assistance increasing at Dayton-area food banks, pantries

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – – As we move toward the holidays, the increased need for food assistance continues to grow across the Miami Valley.

“We actually seeing more than 3/4 of our clients coming have never been to a food pantry or ‘With God’s Grace,’ so right now the need is greater than it has ever been before,” said Nicole Adkins, Executive Director of With God’s Grace.

Officials at local food banks and pantries say they are seeing many new faces during the holiday season, like Ida Cooper who was visiting With God’s Grace after losing her home in a fire Friday.

“I lost everything. I need help finding everything food, a home, clothes….anything I can get will help,” Cooper said.

The Dayton Food Bank said the need for assistance has increased since last week.

“Yesterday in our drive-thru we saw about 400 clients, which is about double from what we saw last week. It’s pretty typical for the holiday season, but we are expecting that to keep going,” said Caitlyn McIntosh, spokesperson for The Dayton Food Bank.

Both organizations are accepting donations to meet demand.

“One dollar equals six meals here so when you donate monetarily your dollar is being stressed farther than if you were to go to the grocery store and buy that typical food item,” McIntosh said.

“Spaghetti sauce is a major need we’re not being able to keep in stock right now, but also condiments like seasoning flour, sugar, ketchup, mustard, and dressing is a major need,” Adkins said.