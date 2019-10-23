Nearly 10 pounds of illegal drugs found during bust

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly ten pounds of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine were seized during a drug bust executed by the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the seizure Wednesday morning, and Streck told 2 NEWS it happened during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Agents seized approximately 5.3 pounds of suspected fentanyl, 2.2 pounds of suspected cocaine, 2.2 pounds of black tar heroin and one stolen handgun in the vehicle.

Streck said authorities took the man and woman into custody after gathering evidence indicating that they were allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking.

“This bust is the product of shoe-leather investigative work by law enforcement members of our Organized Crime Investigations Commission,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a release. “Together, we’re cleaning up Ohio’s communities by getting hard drugs, weapons and dealers off the streets.”

Streck told 2 NEWS, his deputies and other task forces are busting drug dealers and traffickers almost every day, but said this particular instance covers all of the bases they are trying to educate the public about regarding the current drug environment.

First, he said this considerable amount of fentanyl shows how dealers and traffickers are making drugs more addictive for you and profitable for them.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of drugs you’re buying at this point, there’s a good chance that the people who are putting it together, who are making it, are mixing in some kind of fentanyl analog,” said Streck, making it more deadly.

Streck also said while they are making great strides in getting drugs off the streets, cases like this show how the Miami Valley is still a distribution point.

“Black tar heroin for example, we don’t deal with that a whole lot in this area,” said Streck. “So it could show a couple of things, it could show that the Mexican drug cartels are trying to push a new product this way, or it could tell us that ‘No, this is just the distribution point now, this was slated to go somewhere else in the country.'”

Streck said the final takeaway is while overdose deaths are down from the peak of the opioid epidemic, around 2017, about 225 overdose deaths have happened so far in 2019 in Montgomery County, which Streck said is similar to around 2015-2016, when the concern of the epidemic was growing, so it is still a major issue.

