Near record highs expected today. Record is 86 set back in 2010. A few spotty showers north of I-70 this morning, otherwise, breezy, very warm and humid today. Temperatures running about 15 degrees warmer than the average high of 69.

TODAY: Near record warmth, breezy and humid. High near 85

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and unseasonably warm. Low near 65

MONDAY: Continued near record highs, breezy and humid. High near 85

Monday night rain chances increase with showers likely overnight into Tuesday morning due to the passage of a weakening cold front. Temperatures continue above average for much of the rest of the week.