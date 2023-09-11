STOW, Ohio (WJW) — Officials at Stow-Munroe Falls City School District in Summit County are investigating students’ use of blackface as “spirit wear” during a recent football game.

The Stow-Munroe Falls High School varsity boys’ football team played against Jackson High School, from Stark County, at home on Friday, Sept. 1.

“The SMF City School District does not condone the use of blackface by anyone for any reason as it is patently offensive and reinforces historically racist stereotypes,” reads a statement to district families from Superintendent Tom Bratten. “The administration is taking this incident very seriously and conducting a complete investigation.

“We will continue to strive to ensure our schools are a welcoming place for everyone.”

The district has declined further comment “due to student confidentiality concerns.”