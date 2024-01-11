Related video: Oakwood defeats Brookville on Jan. 5, 2024.

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A special session of court was held on Jan. 11 in Oakwood High School.

A naturalization ceremony took place at the high school at 11 a.m.

The ceremony was officiated by the U.S. District Court for Southern District of Ohio. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court aided with the citizenship oath that was delivered to 40 petitioners.

The Southern District of Ohio court holds many naturalization ceremonies remotely — outside of the courthouse — throughout the year in an effort to connect with community members.

“Along with celebrating new citizens, the Court hopes the time in the school will help students take an interest in the roles and functions of the federal judiciary,” a statement from the release.

The high school estimated that 230 students registered in Government, Social Studies and World Language classes would be in attendance for the ceremony.