Collecting cereal boxes for a food pantry is what's working in the Miami Valley.

Sara Hallestein’s second grade class at National Trail Elementary School collected nearly 250 cereal boxes over two weeks. This week they lined all the cereal boxes in the gym and watched student teacher Ms. Stevenson demonstrate the domino effect.

They donated the food to the Monroe Township Food Pantry, the Saint Paul Methodist Food Pantry, and The Common Good in Eaton.