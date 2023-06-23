June is National Safety Month, making it the perfect time to know what hazards might be lurking in your home.

“This time of year, we see a lot of ‘trip and fall’ hazards,” said Steve Howard, owner of HomeTeam Home Inspection. “There are more people homes this time of year, so we a lot of people…a lot of issues with railings, decks, just people out and about, falling over things.”

“We look at the same things all the time while we’re inspecting, that we find there’s more emphasis when more people outside the house this time of year.”

Howard recommends people check the insides of their homes for radon, the radioactive gas that can creep into homes and present a long-term cancer risk. With more people cooking, unvented gas stoves can run the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

He said that any licensed inspector in Ohio can arrange for a radon test if you haven’t had one or you haven’t bought or sold a home recently, though he cautioned that radon tests you buy at home improvement stores may not be as accurate.

If the inspector does determine the level to be unsafe, they can then refer you to what is called a professional mitigator.