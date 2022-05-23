DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Friday, President Joe Biden proclaimed this week as National Safe Boating Week ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

“So many Americans enjoy recreational boating, and most trips are safe. But many preventable accidents occur each year that result in tragic deaths and injuries,” President Biden said in a statement. “Observing boating safety precautions is essential for all boaters, whether you are fishing, sailing, kayaking, or motoring.”

President Biden encouraged “all Americans who participate in boating activities to observe this occasion by learning more about safe boating practices, and by taking advantage of boating safety education opportunities.”

National Safe Boating Week goes from May 21 to May 27.

Vice Division Commander of Division Six of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Joshua Johnson spoke with 2 NEWS anchor Brooke Moore on Friday about what the public should be aware of when they hit the water this summer.

