National Museum of the US Air Force to reopen July 1

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the United States Air Force will reopen Wednesday, July 1st.

That’s according to our media partners at the Fairborn Daily Herald. Visitors will be required to wear face masks and social distance, and specific routes will manage the flow of foot traffic.

A few museum exhibits will be closed to the public, including walk-through aircraft, playgrounds, and water fountains. The museum theater, simulator rides, and cafe will operate at below capacity to ensure social distancing.