National Museum of the US Air Force to close due to coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the US Air Force will close starting Sunday due to coronavirus concerns.
All events and activities at the museum have been postponed until further notice. Officials say they will continue to assess the situation on a week-to-week basis.
The museum will provide updates on their website and social media accounts.
