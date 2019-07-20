National Museum of the US Air Force commemorates anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the US Air Force is celebrating the Apollo 11 moon landing with space-related activities.

Astronaut Mark Brown was a mission specialist for the shuttle program. On Saturday he talked with visitors and signed autographs.

The museum hosted five different presentations in the auditorium on various topics from spacesuits to fun facts on the Apollo program. There were demonstrations in model rocketry outside the museum.

Dave Combs, the President of Right Stuff Rocketeers, says, “The model rockets that they’re building is a very simple kit, shouldn’t take more than 4 or 5 minutes and the museum is providing staff to help them. They’ll have a great time, they’ll learn what they need to learn, and in the end, hopefully it’ll become a life-long hobby for them.”

The museum’s educators say they hope the event inspires children to dream big.

