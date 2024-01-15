Related video: Son of a Butcher shares favorite fall menu items.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Is meat-cutting a lost art?

Two Ohio butchers are one competition away from the final stage of the National Meat Cutting Challenge, according to a release from Texas Roadhouse.

Eduardo Pedraza, a Springfield resident, and Angel Mahe, a Fairborn resident, are believed to be two of the best meat-cutters in the state. After winning the previous round in October, they are each set to advance further.

The winners of this round, which commences on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 9 a.m., will be one step away from winning the national competition and the $25,000 grand prize.

Tomorrow’s contest will take place on 3600 Chiller Lane at OhioHealth Chiller Easton.

The contest calls for participants to yield the highest quality and quantity of meat in the quickest amount of time. Participants are given 30-40 pounds of beef from a selection of sirloin, filet and ribeye.

Each cut is to be performed at a brisk 38 degrees.