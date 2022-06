DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — June 3 is National Donut Day, and Dunkin’ Donuts is unveiling two new flavors and offering free donuts to celebrate.

Dunkin’ Donuts shops in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas are offering customers a free donut with any beverage purchase on Friday.

The freebie is a way of introducing Dunkin’s two new flavors of donuts, Vanilla Cake Batter and Dunkin’ Donuts Sprinkles, that are officially offered on June 3.