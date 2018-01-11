Nan Whaley drops out of race for Ohio governor

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Nan Whaley (D) said in a news conference Friday that she will withdraw from the race for Ohio Governor.

Whaley threw her support behind Richard Cordray, who was also present and spoke at the event Friday.

Cordray said he was honored to receive Whaley’s support and vows to win the state for Democrats.

Another candidate, Joe Schiavoni, released a statement after the announcement:

“Nan Whaley is a good person who ran an energetic campaign that was inspiring to young people, women, and voters across the state. I consider her a friend. That’s why it’s extremely disappointing to see her endorse the ‘anointed’ ticket. This approach is why Democrats have been losing. “I’m not in this for my career – I’m in it to make life better for Ohio families. That means I can’t be bought or pressured into taking the easy path. The reality is that Rich Cordray can’t win back voters we lost in 2016. He hasn’t been in Ohio, and people will see he doesn’t have any real plans. I’m going to make my case to Ohio voters. They should decide what’s best for their state.”

