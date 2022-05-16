COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state organization in charge of administering high school athletics has wrapped up its vote on whether to allow student-athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL) while still in school.

Members of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) finished voting Monday, and the organization is set to make its announcement at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Voting on the NIL referendum began May 1.

If passed, it would allow student-athletes to sign endorsement deals as soon as Tuesday.

As presented, the proposal would allow student-athletes to sign endorsement agreements as long as their teams, schools and/or the OHSAA logo are not used. Deals that do not support the mission of education-based athletics (casinos, gambling, alcohol, drugs, tobacco) would also be prohibited.

According to OHSAA, schools will be notified of the decision at 9 a.m., with a press release being issued at 9:30 a.m.