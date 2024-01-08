DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– New Year means new places to try! Middletown’s Name Brandt Distilling joined Living Dayton on Monday to feature some signature cocktails ahead of their Grand Opening!
For more information, click here or watch the segment above!
by: Caroline Morse
