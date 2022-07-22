(NBC NEWS) — On Friday’s Dateline, Florida detectives search for Marie Carlson after she disappears suddenly, leaving her newborn in the care of her local pastor and his wife.

Here is a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:

Marie had found a spiritual home at The Calvary Emerald Coast Church. The pastor was a charismatic man named James Flanders, who preached the bible, four square. Preached in jeans and sneakers.

But more than that, the pastor and his wife, James and Tanya Flanders, were known for their big hearts —their charity.

And that’s when, for a third time, a family took in Marie. But a whole year went by and in July 2011, Marie gave birth to a baby girl. And named her Grace.

The pastor and his wife took care of both of them. And then? Imagine the surprise when a mass text popped up on all the phones of her family and friends.

But the biggest surprise? Marie did not take her 3-month-old baby.

