Music brings community together for tornado relief fundraising

A 6-hour benefit concert filled the halls of the Tipp Roller Mill, a live music venue in Tipp Cty. Attendees got the chance to support tornado victims specifically in Miami County.

“Just like the tornado brought many people together that never knew each other and now they’re working side by side…music does the same thing,” said event organizer Linda Tatarian.

Tatarian is also the leader for the band Rum River Bend “I don’t have a chainsaw, I don’t have a big truck or big muscles but I have a voice [and] I just felt the need to do something for the folks in Miami County.”

Saturday, more than $1500 was raised from the Tornado Relief Benefit Concert. All of the proceeds will be given to the Milton Union Council of Churches. More than a dozen acts performed throughout the day. One performer, Pam Baugham sang her original song that she wrote days after the tornado outbreak.

“There were so many people who were just being neighbors just giving of their time, giving of their money [and] their resources. It just touched me so much that I wrote a song about it, “ explained Baugham.

Baugham’s song, “I Wish You Could Have Seen It” has been viewed on Facebook more than 15,00 times.

Say it loud!! Dayton Strong 💪🏾💪🏻💪💪🏽🙏🏽!!! #daytonstrong #citypride #allntogether #showinup #urmyneighbor #brotherskeeper Posted by Pamela Baugham on Tuesday, June 4, 2019

The concert also featured 50/50 raffles and auctions to raise money for the community.

Tatarian says they are still accepting donations in any form. To contact Linda, dial (937)414-0070 or email Music@RumRiverBlend.com.