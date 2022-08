CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — At least nine people were shot during a mass shooting in a Cincinnati neighborhood early this morning.

Cincinnati police said it happened at the corner of 13th Street and Main Street around 1:30 a.m., according to our affiliate WLWT.

According to police, none of the injuries are serious and all of the victims were located in the 13th & Main St. scene.

The suspect fled the scene, and police are still actively searching for him.

This is a developing story.