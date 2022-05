FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple people were shot in Butler County Saturday night.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, two people were shot and one person was stabbed. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 in Fairfield at the Fraternal Order of Police building on Joe Nuxhall Way.

Hamilton and Fairfield Police responded to the scene. Two people were transported to the hospital.