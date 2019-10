RIVERSIDE (WDTN) -Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Riverside Saturday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m in the 2300 block of Harshman Road and Arrowrock Avenue.

According to a 2 news photographer on scene, one person was trapped and had to be cut out of their vehicle.

Crews from Dayton, Butler Township, and Riverside assisted at the scene of the crash.

There is no word on the severity of injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.