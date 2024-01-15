DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple fires were reported this morning in Montgomery County.

Vacant House Fire in Dayton

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a vacant house was on fire early this morning.

The fire also consumed a detached garage near the house.

German Township Barn Fire

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called in at 1:55 a.m. to the 13000 block of Oxford Rd. in German Township.

The reported fire had taken over a substantial portion of a detached barn. Multiple crews were on scene to extinguish the blaze.

No human casualties were reported.

Trotwood House Fire

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called in at 2:04 a.m. to the 200 block of N. Lansdowne Ave. in Trotwood for a house fire.

The fire had overtaken the back side of the home.

The house was fully evacuated.