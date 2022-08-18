DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person is in custody after police responded to several fires at the same Dayton home in less than two days.

The Dayton Fire Department said crews were called to five fire incidents at the same home in the 400 block of Rockcliff Circle in the past 36 hours. They were sent to the home around 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Wednesday, and on Friday around 3 a.m., 6 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

One person was taken into custody for the most recent fire, which the department said was intentionally set. The causes of the other fires are under investigation.

No one was injured. The fires were isolated incidents and DFD said there is no apparent threat to other homes.

If you have any information on the fires, call DFD at 937-333-TIPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.