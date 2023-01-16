ORANGEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.

According to Trumbull County dispatch, crews are borrowing departments from Pennsylvania and Ohio for a fire 7800 block of State Route 609.

According to crews, the fire started in the walls of the basement. The fire is still spreading and crews are calling for a lot of water.

The house was evacuated safely, according to dispatch.

