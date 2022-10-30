Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were called to a scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Miami Township on Sunday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post, crews were dispatched to the scene of a four vehicle accident on I-75 southbound at I-675 North at 12:05 p.m.

OSP Dayton Post says 3 people were taken from the scene with injuries.

ODOT cameras showed the backups for afternoon commuters traveling on I-75 southbound in Miami Twp. and traffic delays were experienced.

The cause of what caused the crash is not known at this time.