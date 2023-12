DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle crash happened this morning around 6:36 a.m.

Multiple crews were on the scene of the crash that was said to have involved 2 vehicles, with one person entrapped.

Two people were transported to the hospital. One by careflight and the other by car.

2News will update this story as more details become available.