DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A two vehicle crash was reported in Dayton on Saturday.

According to dispatch, a call came in at 10:51 a.m. Saturday reporting that a crash involving two vehicles occurred in the 1000 block of N. Main Street in Dayton. Dispatch says injuries were reported and multiple people were reportedly trapped.

Our 2NEWS crews are on the scene and say authorities currently have both lanes of Helena Street to Five Oaks closed in Dayton.

Stay with 2NEWS as this story develops.