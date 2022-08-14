The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in a multi-state search for a missing Louisiana woman.

According to officials, Caitlin Rose Case left Houma, Louisiana on August 4, on her way to Colorado. Family members lost contact with her on August 5, while she was traveling on Highway 271 between Paris, Texas and Hugo, Oklahoma.

Officials have found that Case traveled through North Texas between August 4 and 5, stopping at convenience stores in Mt. Pleasant, Gladewater, Lewisville, Gainesville, and Paris, Texas.

Case’s vehicle was was found along the banks of the Kiamichi River in a rural area south of Fort Towson, Oklahoma on August 12. She was driving a 2006 Black GMC Envoy with Louisiana plates 957FDO. Authorities believe she has no contacts in Southern Oklahoma and her whereabouts are unknown.

Case is a 33 year old female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last scene wearing a black spaghetti strap shirt, light blue jeans, and red tennis shoes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Anyone who may have had contact with Case, or has any information regarding her vehicle, is asked to call the OSBI tip line at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. Officials say you can remain anonymous.