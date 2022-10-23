Smoke can be seen from the fire at Wright Mulch (Andrew Chow/WDTN Photo)

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Smoke can be seen in the sky from a mulch fire currently underway in Moraine.

According to Moraine Police, a call came into the department for a fire at Wright Mulch at 11:56 a.m. in the 3400 block of Dryden Road in Moraine on Sunday.

Authorities say there are no current injuries reported and the cause is unknown. Multiple jurisdictions are reporting to the scene, according to dispatch.

Smoke in the sky can be seen in the Moraine area.

Our 2NEWS crew is headed to the scene.

Stay with 2NEWS as this story develops.