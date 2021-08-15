Movie night at The Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday, The Donatos Family Movie night returned to The Day Air Ballpark.

Families and children at the event got a chance to watch the featured presentation of “Trolls World Tour,” which is rated PG.

Those at the event also could meet the Dragons mascot, Heater or Gem, and also enjoy carnival games along with other activities. The Dragons Green team was also at the event, and people had the opportunity to participate in raffles, along with much more.

People were able to bring blankets, sit on the outfield grass and watch the movie on the Dragons 2,000 square foot HD video board.

Gates opened at 2pm, and the film began at 4.

