CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash Tuesday.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. in the 10,000 block of State Route 55.

A pickup truck driven by a 49-year-old Troy man was heading east on the state route, according to the release. The truck was approaching the 10,000 block of the area when a motorcycle went left of center and hit the truck head-on. The vehicles came to rest at State Route 55, west of Wallace Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash. The identity of the person killed will be released after the family has been notified, according to the release.

The incident is under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.