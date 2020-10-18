Motorcycle club hosts annual holiday toy drive

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The “Highway Hikers Motorcycle Club” is gearing up to give back. The group held its 42nd annual toy run Sunday to give children a great holiday season this year. 

The group rode from the VFW post on Lake Road in Bethel Township to the Clark County fairgrounds. 

There they collected new toys and donations. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS