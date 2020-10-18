BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The “Highway Hikers Motorcycle Club” is gearing up to give back. The group held its 42nd annual toy run Sunday to give children a great holiday season this year.
The group rode from the VFW post on Lake Road in Bethel Township to the Clark County fairgrounds.
There they collected new toys and donations.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Montgomery County courts to host “amnesty week” for drivers who owe money
- Motorcycle club hosts annual holiday toy drive
- Coronavirus in Ohio: 1,500+ new cases, no new deaths reported Sunday
- Preble Shawnee Schools report 3 COVID-19 cases after cancelling playoff game
- A few showers, but several hours of dry weather today. Heavier rain comes in tonight and Monday.