Mother’s Day baby born at Kettering Health Network

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Medical staff at Kettering Health Network delivered their first Mother’s Day baby.

Baby Arlo was born Sunday morning. Parents Stephanie and Jon Binns say they wish their own mothers could be with them at the hospital, but they’re staying home due to coronavirus concerns.

The couple is thankful the delivery went well and everyone is healthy.

Stephanie Binns says, “I thought I was going to have to wait a whole year for the rewards of Mother’s Day, but no he decided to come today. It’s crazy these little kids look up to you and love you no matter what and it’s amazing.”

The couple says after the long day they are now most looking forward to a nap.