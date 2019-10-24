Mother of homicide victim pleads for answers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are still searching for the suspect in the death of 20-year-old Kane Ciboch and his mother is asking anyone in the Miami Valley to come forth with any information.

Jennifer Ciboch said October has been an emotional roller coaster for her family, which includes Kane’s two younger sisters.

Kane was shot October 1 in Dayton and died in the hospital three days later.

“We have our moments where we can laugh and talk about memories of Kane, and moments where we’re crying and we want answers,” said Jennifer.

She said she has been in contact with Dayton police and appreciates their efforts, but is pleading now for anyone who can provide some closure.

“Nobody is wanting to talk, even though there was someone there that witnessed everything, and I just want someone to come forward and tell something,” said Jennifer.

Kane’s death was ruled a homicide, according to records, after the Springboro resident was shot inside a vehicle on Germantown Pike.

“He really had a big heart for everyone and he could see only the good in people, he was just so perfect in so many ways,” said Jennifer.

She said her family is remembering him as a hero, because Kane was a proud organ donor and he saved two lives with his donation.

“One man out of Cleveland got his kidney, and another man out of Cincinnati got his other kidney and his liver as well,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer said she has plans to meet with them this week and is hoping that special moment will provide some much needed healing.

“They have a part of me, a part of my son with them and it’s a gift,” said Jennifer.

Dayton Police told 2NEWS the homicide investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information can call 937-333-COPS, or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

Crime Stoppers does offer a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.