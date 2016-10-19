Mother accused of killing her 3 sons in court

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The mother accused of smothering her three young sons death appeared before a Logan Co. judge Monday afternoon.

24-year-old Brittany Pilkington’s defense lawyers argued her taped, two-hour interrogation with Bellefontaine Police from last year should be thrown out and not heard by a jury.

In the tape, Pilkington allegedly confesses saying things like “I put a blanket over his head.”

3-month-old Noah died Aug. 18, 2015, six days after a judge granted custody back to Brittany Pilkington.

The defense claimed Pilkington was coerced and shouldn’t have been interrogated the same day her third son, Noah was found dead.

The prosecution said she never asked for a lawyer, refused bathroom breaks and described her as “emotionless.”

In the video, Bellefontaine Detective Dwight Salyers asks Brittany if everything she said was true, she replied, “yes.”

Police have also accused Pilkington of killing 3-month-old Niall Pilkington in July 2014 and 4-year-old Gavin Pilkington in April. All three boys were found dead within 13 months.

At the end of Monday’s hearing a judge asked for a transcript of the two-hour interrogation. Court will resume Tuesday and is scheduled to last the rest of the week.

The judge is expected to decide if the taped interrogation will be heard by a jury, death penalty specifications and whether to hold three separate trials for each child.